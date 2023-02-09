The Undertaker: It’s Not Fair to Compare Bray Wyatt to Me

The Undertaker understands why fans compare Bray Wyatt to his WWE character, but he doesn’t think that comparison does Wyatt any favors.

The Hall of Fame legend appeared on Tim and Friends this week to promote his upcoming stage show that’s taking place in Montreal during Elimination Chamber weekend.

Last month at the Raw 30th Anniversary special, Undertaker and Wyatt got fans buzzing with a brief-yet-surreal in-ring interaction that saw Taker whisper something into Wyatt’s ear. Everybody wants to know what he said to Wyatt that night. The Undertaker acknowledged, “it was a cool moment” that “did exactly what I thought it would do.”

The Undertaker on Bray Wyatt Comparisons

The Undertaker is considered the greatest ‘gimmick’ in pro wrestling history. There have been countless supernatural characters throughout the years, but nobody has made an impact like him. Undertaker acknowledges there’s obviously a huge amount of comparisons between Wyatt’s character and his, but Wyatt is his own man and his own character.

In the big scheme of things, obviously it’s kind of in that same supernatural genre, but it’s 2023, and he’s doing his own thing. I can appreciate, I can see what he’s trying to do. – The Undertaker on Bray Wyatt

Undertaker says he’s told Bray Wyatt that “his phone is always on” and he’s happy to guide Wyatt, if he ever wants to run creative ideas by him. He’s got a wealth of experience and could help shine a lot on some of the questions Wyatt may have.

If you’re in the Montreal area next weekend, catch UNDERTAKER: 1 deadMAN SHOW on Thursday, February 16 at L’Olympia. For more information, visit WWE.com.