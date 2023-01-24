Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Comment on their Raw 30 Moment

Monday’s 30th anniversary edition of WWE Raw was an eventful show. Perhaps the most buzz-worthy moment of the 3-hour marathon broadcast was the face-to-face confrontation between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt.

The Dead Man whispered something into Wyatt’s ear that had a profound impact on the Eater of Words. Wyatt took a moment on Tuesday morning to share his feelings about the interaction with his legion of fans on social media.

Wyatt says that one moment with The Undertaker at Raw 30 “justified a lifetime of sacrifices” for him. Whatever you want to say about Wyatt’s WWE character, you have to agree: he’s unique. This uniqueness has brought adversity, including people encouraging him to change and confirm. He’s resisted these calls, and now feels reassured that he hasn’t compromised himself to fit someone else’s narrative.

This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight pic.twitter.com/nQHYWNq7CL — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) January 24, 2023

The interaction with Bray Wyatt on Raw was also meaningful for The Undertaker. He echoed the sentiment that pro wrestling is all about moments. He’s created countless moments throughout his legendary career, but his brief encounter with Wyatt on Raw was a special one he’ll remember for a long time.

Moments define this industry. This one was special! https://t.co/twvK5NEU6u — Undertaker (@undertaker) January 24, 2023

Many are looking at The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt’s interaction as a passing of the torch, of sorts. Taker has been WWE’s resident supernatural character since he arrived on the scene in November 1990. Many others have come and gone, but nobody has pulled it off quite like The Undertaker.

They’ve worked together before, most notably a feud that culminated at WrestleMania 31. The Undertaker has publicly expressed his respect for Wyatt, his creativity and his persona. He’s called Wyatt a “phenomenal talent” who has a lot to offer the industry.