The Undertaker: “I Won’t Bring The Hat and Trench Coat Back Out”

Don’t expect to see The Undertaker portray his deadman gimmick again because he is done wearing the trench coat and hat.

This explains why he didn’t portray the gimmick in January when he appeared on WWE Raw XXX where he did a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. Fans were shocked to hear Kid Rock’s American Bad Ass song play and see Taker drive out on a motorcycle reminiscent of his character that he portrayed in the early 2000s.

The Undertaker’s Take

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Undertaker noted that those involved with the segment expected him to come out with his iconic character, but those days are gone.

“They had a different vision. They didn’t even know that I wasn’t going to have the hat and coat. They totally thought I was coming [out as] old Undertaker. I was like, no. That’s part of me and the storytelling, right? When I lifted the curtain, and when I lifted it back and pulled it back, that’s gone. It’s gone now.”

Helwani followed up with asking whether he was done with that and he said, “I won’t bring the hat and coat back out, no.”

He added that because he is now in a public speaker role, he doesn’t think the character can be portrayed in that way anymore.

