The Undertaker Nearly Lost his Eye Due to an Injury

The Undertaker has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his wrestling career.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently detailed how he suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and issues with his vision in a match with Rey Mysterio thanks to Myster’s butt crushing his face.

During an appearance on the Hawk vs Wolf podcast, the legendary wrestler explained how he suffered orbital bone damage during a WWE match with Mabel in 1995. This is where he revealed that if he got hit in the head again there was a good chance he could’ve lost his eye.

“The doctor goes, ‘you’ve lost about 50 percent of your orbital floor’. ‘Excuse me?’ ‘You need to go home and find an ophthalmologist and a surgeon’. Come to find out, I ended up losing 90% of my orbital floor. My optic nerve is setting on a jagged piece of bone. If I got hit on the right side of my head again, there is a good chance I would have lost my eye. Took two surgeons, they go in, take out all the bone fragments, and they put in a fake one.”

Rey Mysterio’s Backside

Several years later, Taker found himself wrestling Mysterio in May 2010 on an episode of SmackDown in a World Heavyweight Title number one contender match. Taker took damage when Rey hit a senton move.

“Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his ass was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony ass. Bony ass, right on the bridge of my nose. He lands, I have all of his weight on my head, I hit the mat and blew out the other one. I broke my nose and I was concussed. It’s hard being injured by an anus. My nose was broke, I fixed my nose right there, I just squeezed my nose back. The second one, to this day and it’s probably been 15 years, I still have double vision”.

Because of the injury, Taker had to take three months off and couldn’t compete for the World title as expected.

