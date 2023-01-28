The Undertaker on Sami Zayn’s Storyline With Bloodline: “It’s Perfect”

The Undertaker has been retired from in-ring action for a few years now but is keeping a close eye on the product.

Taker got an up close and personal look past Monday night on WWE Raw, where he made an appearance with his American Badass gimmick and rode his motorcycle down to the ring for a segment with LA Knight that led to Taker grabbing him by the throat, then giving him to Bray Wyatt, who laid out Knight with Sister Abigail.

It marked the first time in over two decades that Taker made an entrance to the song. This was ahead of Wyatt taking on Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

Praise From The Deadman

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Undertaker praised Sami Zayn for his storyline with The Bloodline as The Honorary Uce.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m really eyeing right now, Sami, what he’s doing. It really is and it’s the perfect offset to Roman and The Usos. It’s just perfect, it’s different, right? It cracks me up watching him crack those guys up and them trying to keep their composure. Sami…that whole thing has been done so well.”