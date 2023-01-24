The Undertaker Returns as “American Bad Ass” During WWE Raw XXX Segment

The Undertaker made his return to WWE television, but wasn’t portraying his Deadman character. Instead, he brought a fan-favorite gimmick for a segment on WWE Raw XXX to help celebrate the 30 anniversary of the show.

The Undertaker underwent a gimmick change in 2000 when he ditched his Deadman persona for something that was more in line with his real-life personality and called the gimmick “The American Bad Ass.”

On Raw, The Undertaker brought back the gimmick when he interrupted LA Knight’s promo at the Wells Fargo Center. He helped Bray Wyatt lay out Knight before telling him something.

The Moment

WrestleVotes shared this interesting story about Wyatt and Taker as they had a match at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 where Taker went over.

“Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to “take care of him” in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now.”

