The Usos Reach New Milestone in WWE Tag Team History

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are back on the same page and have reached another milestone in the annals of tag-team history.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Jey refused to attack Sami Zayn, seemingly leaving the Bloodline and raising questions about the future of The Usos.

During this week’s Raw, Jey reunited with Jimmy and the rest of the Bloodline by attacking Sami Zayn.

New Milestone

Since WWE Money in the Bank in July 2021, The Usos have dominated as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Last May, the brothers defeated then-Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to unify the titles, though WWE has since allowed the titles to be defended separately.

This week, The Usos (already the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history) reached 600 days of this latest reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

If you count the combined number of days The Usos have held tag gold in WWE, the brothers have dominated for 1,527 days.

The End?

The Usos may have held the SmackDown Tag Team titles for 600 days (and counting) in their latest reign with the Championships, but will they reach 700?

It has been reported (though not confirmed by WWE) that the plan is for the brothers to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39 against Zayn and Kevin Owens.

There have been calls by some for the match to headline Night One of the event, given the popularity of the storyline featuring Zayn and the Bloodline.