The Usos Reunite on WWE Raw for the First Time in 2025

Tonight on WWE Raw, the highly anticipated mystery tag team partner for Jey Uso was revealed to be none other than his brother, Jimmy Uso. This marked a significant reunion for The Usos, who have not competed together in a traditional tag team match since December 2024.

The brothers faced off against A-Town Down Under, consisting of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, and emerged victorious after executing their signature 1D finisher, with Jey securing the pin on Theory.

The reunion comes as Jey Uso prepares for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The Usos’ victory was short-lived, however, as Gunther interrupted their celebration, leading to a brawl. Jey attempted a spear but slipped, allowing Gunther to gain the upper hand until Jimmy intervened with a steel chair.

The event concluded with a setup for a Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso match next week, further intensifying the rivalry leading up to WrestleMania.