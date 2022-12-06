The Usos Wins PWI Tag Team 100 for the First Time

Pro Wrestling Illustrated officially announced that its PWI Tag Team 100 list has been finalized, and The Usos have been named the No. 1 tag team in the professional wrestling world for the year.

The list was expanded from 50 to 100 teams for 2022. This marks the first time The Usos earned the honor and the first time a WWE team was honored.

The award was first introduced in 2020, and over the past two years, it was won by AEW‘s FTR and The Young Bucks. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) were ranked #1 in 2021, while The Usos were #4.

FTR had a strong argument to win the award again this year as they’re the current ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions. However, it’s hard to argue that the accomplishments Jimmy and Jey didn’t make them the best tag team in the world.

The Usos’ Run

They unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships and broke The New Day’s record for the longest tag title reign in WWE history as they surpassed 500 consecutive days last week.

The Usos competed against the likes of RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton), The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), and more while being part of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns during the evaluation period.

They defended the titles on Monday Night Raw against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens.