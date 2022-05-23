Theory Reveals Instructions From Stone Cold Steve Austin During WrestleMania 38

Theory was given instructions by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin before taking one of the best Stunners we’ve ever seen.

On night two of WrestleMania 38, Theory went one-on-one with Pat McAfee. While Theory ended up falling short, he and Vince McMahon got a measure of revenge with Vince ultimately pinning the SmackDown color commentator.

While Theory and Vince thought they had the last laugh, Stone Cold marched down the ring and gave them both Stunners.

Instructions From Texas Rattlesnake

Theory spoke to Corey Graves on the WWE After the Bell podcast. During his appearance, the reigning WWE United States Champion detailed the instructions given to him by Stone Cold (h/t 411Mania.com).

“I remember him telling me when I was standing in the corner and he was arguing with Mr. McMahon. He’s like, ‘I’ll give you this look, and when I give you this look, start throwing. Come at me and start throwing some punches.’

“I remember standing in there, and I could feel my heart ready to go because I just knew what was about to happen. As soon as he looked at me, I was like oh hell yeah. It was so fun. It’s so cool just enjoying those moments.

“You’re standing there, and you’re in the ring with Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. I’m just like ‘wow.’ It’s speechless sometimes. I don’t even have words for that.”