WWE Has Pitched WrestleMania 39 Match With SmackDown Star to Steve Austin

When WWE finally was able to convince Steve Austin to come out of retirement last year for a match at WrestleMania 38 – Night 1 against Kevin Owens, he left the door open to do another match.

WWE has taken him at his word and tried to get him to agree to step into the ring again, this time at this year’s WrestleMania 39.

Fightful Select reports that multiple pitches have been made to Steve Austin since last year and those in WWE believe he’s open-minded to wrestling again should the right situation and money come his way. However, the offers so far haven’t seemed like either of those.

No Response

As previously reported, WWE pitched him on the idea of doing a match with Brock Lesnar last summer or in the fall, but the money wasn’t right. Later, Austin was offered more money to possibly face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and “we’re just told he didn’t get back to WWE on it.”

Austin, who has gotten into great shape, was pitched additional ideas to be on the WrestleMania 39 card, but not for marquee matches.

One name rumored online to have been pitched was LA Knight, and Fightful was able to confirm that match was pitched, but it’s unclear whether Austin is interested in it. Austin is slated to do some WWE-related promotional work for WWE 2K soon.