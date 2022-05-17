There Is Reportedly Zero Sympathy For Sasha Banks Backstage In WWE

Both Bryan Alvarez and Wade Keller have reported there is not much sympathy for Sasha Banks after she alongside Naomi walked out of last night’s WWE Raw.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez stated that you would think wrestlers in WWE would get upset with bad creative and side with Banks and Naomi if they were handed that and took a stand. However, that’s not the case.

There have been some wrestlers such as AEW’s Dax Harwood and CM Punk in addition to Shayna Baszler, who have publicly supported the two stars following them walking out of the show. However, those in WWE don’t feel the same way about Banks and haven’t said anything about Naomi.

He stated that he hasn’t heard from anybody in WWE who has been sticking up for them. Instead, he’s heard people call Banksnames including a mark for her actions.

“I have heard zero support for Sasha Banks in this situation. So, quite frankly if you want you can get mad at me if you want…I’ve been a lot nicer on this show than anything I’ve heard from people in WWE over the last 24 hours. Hey, if you want to come after me then go for it…Zero support, I’m talking zero. It’s funny [because] I haven’t heard anyone say anything about Naomi and she walked out too. It’s all about Sasha. I’ve heard it all – Mark, Diva, the list goes on and on. There is zero support for Sasha Banks walking out of WWE over all of this. People are furious. They think it’s ridiculous. They think that she’s whatever. So, that’s the story. Where this goes, I don’t know but literally, every single bit of support that I’ve seen for Sasha Banks coming out of this has either been from people in another company that weren’t there last night and that’s it…or fans. Her actual co-workers have zero sympathy for what happened here. I think that should probably tell you something.”

As previously reported, WWE originally had plans for Naomi to challenge Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair and Banks to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription