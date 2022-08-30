“They Are Both Wrong” – Jim Cornette Comments on Backstage Heat Between Two AEW Stars

Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara were recently in a backstage incident. Sammy poked fun at Eddie’s weight in a taped promo on Rampage and The Mad King took offense to it.

Kingston reportedly confronted Sammy backstage and the backstage altercation led to Eddie being suspended for two weeks. He has already served his suspension.

The Mad King has since admitted that he was wrong and the situation is resolved. The Spanish God released a statement through Fightful and called Eddie’s actions unprofessional:

“But Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me, which if he did I never would have said it cause the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real.” Sammy Guevara on Eddie Kingston’s suspension

The former TNT Champion addressed the incident again today in his vlog. Sammy stated that he tries to be a good person and is not going to let rumors on the internet get him down. His comments can be found at the 19:30 mark in the video below.

Jim Cornette On The Backstage Incident

On episode 446 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager and promoter discussed the backstage incident between Eddie and Sammy. He claimed that they were both wrong in this case.

“Sammy apparently is getting too big for his britches with his power couple thing with ol’ Tay Melo… He is rubbing people the wrong way and he’s already been disciplined a few times for a big mouth. But in this case, they are both wrong.”

Cornette added that Eddie’s gimmick is that he isn’t supposed to be a star in the wrestling industry and looks like an everyman.

“Eddie Kingston, that’s his gimmick. He looks like a fat piece of s***… He’s everyman, he doesn’t have a tan. He does have a fat belly. He got the chance based on that article written about him, which tells his very interesting and compelling life story. And the whole gist of it was that he wasn’t supposed to be a star.”