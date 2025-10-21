Snippets of AEW Book Have Been Revealed to the Public

The first ever historical account of AEW in the medium of literature is set to drop in the coming weeks and the world is finally getting a peek at it. Random House in collaboration with All Elite Wrestling is set to publish ‘This Book is All Elite’ on November 4th and New York Times best selling author Keith Greenberg has helmed the book’s curation. The project will delve into some materials that will pull back the curtain for fans on the outside and put them in the position of someone who is part of the behind the scenes crew with All Elite Wrestling.

The timing of the book being published coincides nicely with the relatively recent six year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling’s flagship weekly television show, AEW Dynamite. The Takedown on SI received early access to the book with samples of the writing and key photos being shown highlighting monumental moments from some of the promotion’s biggest stars today. Some of the revealed portions centred on Adam Page taking on Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021, Jon Moxley cementing himself as the promotion’s world champion, and Chris Jericho taking on Orange Cassidy in their mimosa mayhem match to name a few of the teased excerpts.

AEW is rolling right into WrestleDream this weekend

Those aforementioned All Elite Wrestling names like Hangman Page and Jon Moxley have some big tasks ahead of them with the looming AEW pay-per-view offering in the coming days. AEW WrestleDream transpires on Saturday, October 18th with Hangman Page set to defend his world title against Samoa Joe with the latter aiming to enter the rarefied air of being a multi-time AEW champion which features CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Page himself.

As for Moxley, he will be taking on the inimitable Darby Allin in an I-Quit match which promises to bring high octane action to this weekend’s show. Moxley and Allin are set for a face to face encounter on tonight’s AEW Dynamite which serves as the go home show for AEW’s WrestleDream offering for 2025.