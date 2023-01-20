Thunder Rosa is Going Back on The Road With AEW

Thunder Rosa has provided another update on her status with AEW.

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been sidelined with a back injury since August. She announced at the time that she would have to step away from in-ring competition as a result, leading to the creation of an Interim AEW Women’s Championship.

This interim title later became the undisputed AEW Women’s Championship due to Rosa’s extended absence. Toni Storm was named the Women’s Champion before she dropped the title to Jamie Hatier.

Showing Face

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, she said she would be back on the road with AEW soon. However, she doesn’t know when she will wrestle again. Her plan is to ‘show face’ and be around backstage again while she gears up for an in-ring return.

“It’s going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold,” she said.

The previous update on her in-ring status was last month when Rosa said she was lifting again but wasn’t ready to train in the ring and take bumps.