Tiger Mask IV Retiring In 2026 After 30-Year Career

Yoshihiro Yamazaki, better known to fans as Tiger Mask IV, will hang up his mask and boots for good in July 2026. After facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s New Japan Soul show at Korakuen Hall, Yamazaki shared that he plans to retire in July 2026.

Yamazaki, is the fourth man to don the Tiger Mask character, and has portrayed the character more than the first three. The character was brought to life by Satoru Sayama in 1981. After AJPW purchased the rights, Mitsuharu Misawa became the second Tiger Mask and worked under the mask from 1984 to 1990. Koji Kanemoto took over in 1992 and wrestled as Tiger Mask until losing a mask vs. mask match with Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger in 1994.

As for Yamazaki, his in-ring career began in 1995, and his impending chapter marks the end of a legend in Japanese wrestling. Stay tuned for the latest on Yamazaki who is the latest name to confirm the end of their in-ring life.