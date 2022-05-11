The Time NJPW Founder Antonio Inoki Met Vladimir Putin

Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has recalled meeting Vladimir Putin in the 1980s, long before the Russian President’s rise to power.

In 1989, Inoki was elected to the Japanese House of Councillors and as part of a deal between Japan and the then-Soviet Union, invited USSR wrestlers to the New Japan Dojo.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Inoki recalled working with the USSR and his brief meeting with Putin (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

“When I first went to Moscow, I had a chance to meet with some important people over there. Putin, who is now in absolute power, was serving tea. I understand that Putin is KGB, but I don’t think he experienced the war. I wonder what kind of people are attached to the general staff there and how they give instructions.”

One of the Soviet wrestlers, Salman Hashimikov, won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship that year, which Inoki said showed the importance of relationships.

“I think the key figures in Russia knew that we were behind in many areas (compared to other countries) at that time. We exchanged a lot of information and things like that.”

“Putin, who is now in absolute power, was serving tea. I understand that Putin is KGB, but I don’t think he experienced the war.” Antonio Inoki on his 1989 interaction with Vladimir Putin.

Inoki’s Political Career

Inoki poses in 2014 during his second run as a politician.

Representing his own ‘Sports and Peace’ Party, Inoki was elected to the House of Councillors and used his celebrity status to succeed in diplomatic tasks.

In 1990, Inoki traveled to Iraq on what was called “an unofficial one-man diplomatic mission” and successfully negotiated with Saddam Hussein to free Japanese hostages before the outbreak of the Gulf War.

He later personally organized a wrestling event in Iraq in an effort to secure the release of 41 captive Japanese nationals, of which 36 were freed.

After being re-elected in 1992, Inoki would face allegations of embezzlement and deals with the Yakuza and would fail in his 1995 election campaign.

In 2013, Inoki returned to politics, being elected to Japan’s Upper House as an MP and representative of the Japanese Restoration Party.

Six years later, Inoki announced his retirement from politics.