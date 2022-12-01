Title Match Set for ROH Final Battle

Another title match was set for Ring of Honor Final Battle during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

ROH Final Battle will be held at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on December 10th. The show has a special start time at 4 PM. NXT Deadline will air later on the same night from the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC) in Orlando.

During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and ROH Pure Champion Garcia, as well as Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a backstage segment.

Claudio Castagnoli said he was going to prove that he can win the big one and defeat Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship at Final Battle on December 10th. Jake Hager claimed Castagnoli is a sports entertainer at heart and tried to get him to wear his patented giant purple hat.

Castagnoli stormed off out of frustration as Daniel Garcia laughed and claimed the Blackpool Combat Club is falling apart. Wheeler Yuta then went on a rant about Garcia and challenged him to a match for the ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle.

Challenge upon challenge are being made between #JerichoAppreciationSociety and #BlackpoolCombatClub!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zdw4gz4Br3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

ROH TV & TNT Champion Samoa Joe also cut a promo tonight and referred to himself as “the King of Television”. Wardlow interrupted and said he’s coming after the TNT Championship. It will be interesting to see if Joe defends the the title at the upcoming PPV or possibly at Winter is Coming on December 14th.

The KING of Television, @SamoaJoe!

But @RealWardlow has not forgotten, and has Samoa Joe in his sights.



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/X7Ykyry66h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

A vignette for Powerhouse Hobbs was immediately shown after the Wardlow and Samoa Joe promo. Joe defeated Hobbs and Wardlow in a Triple Threat match at Full Gear to capture the TNT Championship.

Update ROH Final Battle 2022 card