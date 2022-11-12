Title Match Set for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Liv Morgan, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, and Sonya Deville competed in a Six-Pack Challenge on this week’s edition of SmackDown to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Sonya Deville attempted to steal the victory several times by sneaking in the ring for a cover but it didn’t pan out. Raquel Rodriguez brought Deville out of the ring and set up for a Powerbomb through a table set up next to the ring.

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan went for a Crossbody move but it was botched and all three superstars fell to the floor. Shotzi and Lacey then battled inside the ring. Shotzi connected with the Never Wake Up for the pinfall victory and it was announced she will battle Rousey at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Ronda Rousey Confronts Shotzi

Emma approached Shotzi backstage after the match and wished her luck against Ronda Rousey. She returned to the company by accepting an Open Challenge from Ronda on a recent episode of SmackDown but came up short. Emma asked if Shotzi had seen Madcap Moss around and Shotzi joked that she is crushing on her. Madcap and Emma are a couple in real life.

Shayna Baszler then confronted Shotzi backstage. Baszler said Ronda will give Shotzi is a beating of a lifetime and all she won tonight is a broken limb at Survivor Series. Shotzi vowed to endure whatever Ronda dishes out at the premium live event and might just surprise the entire world at Survivor Series.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey then had a stare-down with Shotzi. Shayna choked Shotzi out from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch. Rousey said “clean up on isle green” to end the segment.

Ronda will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26.