TKO Executive Mark Shapiro Defends Reducing WWE House Shows Schedule

by Andrew Ravens

TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro recently detailed key aspects of WWE’s business strategy, including ticket pricing, live event scheduling, and media rights, during an appearance at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications conference in Boston. Through dynamic pricing and yield management, Shapiro sees “tremendous upside” in WWE ticket revenue.

He defended TKO’s decision to reduce the number of annual WWE live events from approximately 300 to around 200, stating it wasn’t solely to improve profit margins, and that further “pruning” of the schedule might occur.

Regarding WWE’s Premium Live Event (PLE) broadcast rights, currently with NBC Universal/Peacock until March 2026, Shapiro confirmed ongoing renewal talks. He emphasized TKO isn’t afraid of working with multiple media partners, calling it smart business despite admitting that as a viewer, “I can’t stand it.”

Shapiro noted there’s no rush to finalize a new media deal, stressing the importance of finding the right partners. He characterized WWE PLEs as “very high quality and low volume.” The value of the WWE content library was reportedly not discussed during his appearance.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

