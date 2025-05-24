TKO in Talks with Netflix for UFC, ESPN Update (Exclusive)

TKO, the parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship, has been negotiating with Netflix in a potential deal that could put the mixed-martial arts company on the world’s most popular streaming service, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

UFC is reaching the end of a 5-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN. The exclusive negotiation period between ESPN and UFC ended on April 15.

While both sides are talking, roadblocks remain for UFC to move to Netflix. TKO wants $1 billion per year for UFC. It’s also considering multiple outlets to hit its annual goal.

Netflix doesn’t want to add a pay-per-view model to its current service. The streamer is said to be well aware of how increasing subscription prices may push away viewers. A multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal would force Netflix to raise its subscription rate again.

A source said Netflix could take on UFC Fight Night as regular programming or add another tier specific to UFC to keep subs low for general subscribers.

TKO would like to keep UFC on ESPN in some capacity, including UFC President Mark Shapiro. But interest from ESPN may be simmering as Disney has begun focusing on long-term, larger sports leagues with more guaranteed ratings like the NFL, NBA and college football.

TKO sees UFC’s five years on ESPN as an important high mark for making the company and MMA a legitimate big league sport. Other sports, like NHRA and NASCAR, saw negative effects in the past after leaving ESPN for other networks. Coverage of their sports virtually disappeared. ESPN, while its morning shows sometimes struggle in the ratings, remains the center of sports discussion, and being left out of the chatter is something no league wants.

ESPN and UFC were reportedly very far apart when their exclusive negotiation window ended, but adding Netflix to the mix as another outlet would give UFC more exposure on two major platforms and a chance to hit TKO’s goal of $1 billion per year.

TKO negotiated a five-year deal with Netflix for WWE Raw, which began airing on the streamer in January.