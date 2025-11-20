Mike Santana Addresses TNA Audience Tonight Following NXT Attack on Impact

Mike Santana will speak live tonight on TNA Impact following the shocking NXT invasion at Turning Point, where he was left battered after securing a crucial victory for his team. The emotional segment kicks off a loaded episode from Full Sail University in Orlando at 8pm ET on AXS TV, TNA+, and Sportsnet 360.

The inter-promotional rivalry reaches a boiling point as Santana, still reeling from his World Title loss to Frankie Kazarian, addresses the TNA faithful for the first time since the chaotic brawl.

Featured Singles Matches:

Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner Cardona rides momentum from his recent WWE SmackDown appearance into a heated grudge match against the unpredictable “Southern Psychopath” Mance Warner, who promises to bring violence to Full Sail.

Myron Reed vs. John Skyler Following his standout performance at Turning Point, Myron Reed looks to build singles momentum against Order 4’s John Skyler. Expect The Rascalz at ringside with faction warfare always a possibility.

Knockouts Division Four-Way Matches:

Match 1: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Killer Kelly vs. Victoria Crawford

Match 2: Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary vs. Myla Grace

Winners advance to face each other in two weeks, with the victor earning a future Knockouts World Title opportunity at Final Resolution.

With TNA-NXT tensions at an all-time high and Final Resolution stakes on the line, tonight’s Impact is one to watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFLVKe5tJp0