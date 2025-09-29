TNA Impact Spoilers: Tapings Results from Edmonton

TNA held the latest round of TNA Impact tapings Saturday night from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
These tapings included big storyline progressions for the next pay-per-view, Bound For Glory, and saw both a major women’s title being vacated and the tag title changing hands.????????????????
September 27, 2025 – Edmonton, Alberta
- Opening Segment: AJ Francis hosted a “First Class Penthouse” with Myron Reed. Francis insulted Reed, who countered an attempted table attack with a dive to the outside.
- Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat: Dani Luna defeated Jody Threat.
- Four-Way Tag: The System defeated The Rascalz, The Great Hands, and Sinner & Saint in a four-way match.
- King’s Speech Segment: Frankie Kazarian’s promo led to a six-person tag being set up. Trick Williams stated if Santana touched him before Bound for Glory, their match would be canceled. Santana, provoked, got physical during this setup.
- Six-Person Tag: Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Indi Hartwell defeated Frankie Kazarian, Trick Williams & Kelani Jordan; Leon Slater pinned Kazarian.
- Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance) to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
- Angel Warriors vs. Ava Lawless & Kat Von Heez: The Angel Warriors defeated Ava Lawless & Kat Von Heez.
- Nick Nemeth vs. Hometown Man: Nick Nemeth picked up the victory.
- Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz: Alisha Edwards won.
- Matt Cardona vs. Ryan Nemeth: Matt Cardona won.
- Mustafa Ali vs. JDC: Mustafa Ali picked up a win.
- No DQ: Eric Young defeated Joe Hendry.
- Moose vs. Ridge Holland: Moose won after Holland suffered an apparent injury.
- Main Event: Mike Santana defeated Cedric Alexander.
- Contract Signing: Indi Hartwell and Kelani Jordan signed a contract, presumably for an upcoming Knockouts Championship match.
- Promos: Trick Williams and Mike Santana each delivered promos.
Storyline and Title Implications
- The IInspiration’s Knockouts Tag Team Title win kicks off a rematch feud for Bound For Glory.
- Multiple Bound For Glory matches set, including Indi Hartwell vs. Kelani Jordan for the Knockouts title.
- An ongoing feud continues between Trick Williams and Mike Santana, with high stakes for their eventual singles match.