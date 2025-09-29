TNA Impact Spoilers: Tapings Results from Edmonton

TNA held the latest round of TNA Impact tapings Saturday night from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

These tapings included big storyline progressions for the next pay-per-view, Bound For Glory, and saw both a major women’s title being vacated and the tag title changing hands.????????????????

September 27, 2025 – Edmonton, Alberta

Opening Segment: AJ Francis hosted a “First Class Penthouse” with Myron Reed. Francis insulted Reed, who countered an attempted table attack with a dive to the outside.

Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat: Dani Luna defeated Jody Threat.

Four-Way Tag: The System defeated The Rascalz, The Great Hands, and Sinner & Saint in a four-way match.

King's Speech Segment: Frankie Kazarian's promo led to a six-person tag being set up. Trick Williams stated if Santana touched him before Bound for Glory, their match would be canceled. Santana, provoked, got physical during this setup.

Six-Person Tag: Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Indi Hartwell defeated Frankie Kazarian, Trick Williams & Kelani Jordan; Leon Slater pinned Kazarian.

Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance) to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Angel Warriors vs. Ava Lawless & Kat Von Heez: The Angel Warriors defeated Ava Lawless & Kat Von Heez.

Nick Nemeth vs. Hometown Man: Nick Nemeth picked up the victory.

Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz: Alisha Edwards won.

Matt Cardona vs. Ryan Nemeth: Matt Cardona won.

Mustafa Ali vs. JDC: Mustafa Ali picked up a win.

No DQ: Eric Young defeated Joe Hendry.

Moose vs. Ridge Holland: Moose won after Holland suffered an apparent injury.

Main Event: Mike Santana defeated Cedric Alexander.

Contract Signing: Indi Hartwell and Kelani Jordan signed a contract, presumably for an upcoming Knockouts Championship match.

Promos: Trick Williams and Mike Santana each delivered promos.

Storyline and Title Implications