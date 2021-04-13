Ace Austin On What Stars From AEW He’d Like To Face

2x and current X-Division champion Ace Austin will defend his title against both TJP and Josh Alexander at Rebellion later this month. He sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet recently. During the discussion, Austin spoke about which stars from AEW he’d like to face now that the “forbidden door” has been opened.

Austin noted Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and PAC as potential future opponents.

“I know the Twitter-verse wants to see me and Sammy Guevara. That’s a match that has never happened one-on-one. We did have a triple threat once for XWA with Anthony Henry. A lot of people want to see me and Darby too. PAC also for sure, we are both ultimate athletes. But Kenny Omega, that is inevitable”

Austin also spoke about meeting AJ Styles at a TNA Meet and Greet in 2014.

“For $20 I got a photo of me and AJ Styles in the ring when I went to an IMPACT Show in 2014. I had never been in a ring before that. As soon as I stepped on the canvas, it was like nothing I stepped on before. I lost my balance, total fail. That was January 2014,” Austin continued. He would also mention that he started training not long after that.

While Austin has a big title defence upcoming, he says he’s got his eyes on a bigger prize. Austin is hoping to get into the Impact world title picture once again.

“I haven’t taken my eyes off of the World Title since Slammiversary. When I ended up back in the X Division picture, I have option C. I knew that becoming X Division champion meant that there was a sure fire way I could get a title shot. After Rebellion, who knows what that might mean?”

