AEW Dynamite Celebrates 6 Years: Oct. 1 from Hollywood, FL

All Elite Wrestling is marking a milestone celebration as AEW Dynamite hits its year anniversary with a special event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on October 1, 2025.

The anniversary show will take place at one of Florida’s premier entertainment venues. ‘HOLLYWOOD! All Elite Wrestling brings you an epic night of professional wrestling as AEW Dynamite invades Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock on October 1st!’ the promotion announced.

The Hard Rock Live venue, known for hosting major entertainment events, signals AEW’s positioning of this anniversary as a significant occasion.

Ticket Info

Tickets will be available through a tiered release system:

Premium Seating Early Access: September 2 (AEW Insiders)

General Presales: September 3

Public Sales: September 5

The anniversary positions this as one of AEW’s most significant Dynamite episodes of the year.