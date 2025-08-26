Ash By Elegance title win
Ash By Elegance: TNA Title Win Shows Not To Burn Bridges

by Thomas Lowson

New TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance is relishing her recent title win, a victory that demonstrates the importance of keeping bridges. Elegance brought the title back to TNA at WWE Heatwave, dethroning NXT’s Jacy Jayne in a triple-threat match that included Masha Slamovich.

The biggest victory of her career to date, Elegance’s win at Heatwave comes just short of two-years after her release from WWE. Taking to social media, the former Dana Brooke reflected on her win, her journey outside WWE, and how her win shows that she was wise not to burn a bridge with her former employer.

During her WWE run, Elegance never held a major singles title, but was instead a 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion, the second-most number of reigns behind Ron ‘R-Truth’ Killings. With her bridges stronger than ever and WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA, don’t be surprised to see more of the new Knockouts World Champion on WWE programming.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

