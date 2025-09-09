Ash By Elegance: I Considered Leaving Wrestling After WWE Exit

TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance is standing tall as the leader of the promotion’s women’s division after capturing the gold last month. Now though, Ash has shared how her title win may never had happened if she had chosen to walk away from wrestling entirely.

Speaking to Metro UK, Ash, known to WWE fans as her run as Dana Brooke, reflected on her September 2023 release. After being with WWE for the better part of a decade only to be unceremoniously cut, Ash couldn’t help but wonder if wrestling was for her.

“There was that feeling again where I’m like, maybe I’m just not made for this. Maybe I should hang my boots up, call it quits, and just figure out a different path.”

The release left Ash in “such a dark place” as she recalled the birthdays and holidays she’d missed due to her role with WWE. Ash shared that she had previously considered walking away from the ring when her ex Dallas, who she affectionately referred to as ‘D’, died in 2017.

Instead of leaving the business, the Elegant wrestler soldiered on and would debut in TNA Wrestling in early 2024. Now, Ash stands tall as the reigning Knockouts Champion, a title she won while competing at WWE Heatwave.

“I grinded my way from the bottom all the way to the top, then to be able to come back and capture this title.”

Ash’s win has been validating, not just for herself, but, as she sees it, other women who were once WWE Superstars. If the former Dana Brooke can go from being released to the top name of a promotion’s division, Ash hopes her story can inspire others.

”I feel like me holding the TNA title brings so much drive and hunger to girls that may have felt like they can never do it. You just never know who’s going to show up.”

Now, Ash By Elegance is ready to lead TNA Wrestling amid its partnership with WWE. Whatever comes next, Ash knows that she is more than deserving of calling herself a champion.