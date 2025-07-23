Bully Ray Preps for Major 2025 Matches

Bully Ray may not be as active in the ring as he once was, but the WWE/TNA Hall of Famer is preparing for some huge matches in 2025. It was recently announced that Bully Ray will face Zilla Fatu for the Crown Jewel Championship at House of Glory’s High Intensity 2025 event. A statement reads:

“This grudge match was born online and has now erupted into real-life consequences. Bully Ray took to X to call out the son of the late, great Umaga, questioning his toughness, his pedigree, and his place in the wrestling business. Zilla Fatu didn’t back down—firing back with sharp words, street credibility, and a clear challenge: step into his world and see what happens.

Additionally, Ray will reunite with D-Von Dudley for what is being billed as “one last great tag-team match” against The Hardys at TNA’s Bound For Glory 2025. This match was teased at TNA Slammiversary after Matt and Jeff regained the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Team 3D vs The Hardys at Bound For Glory.

These matches highlight Ray’s continued engagement in headline wrestling events, showcasing his enduring legacy and versatile involvement from hosting shows to participating in iconic matches. Fans will have to wait and see what the former World Champion has in store.