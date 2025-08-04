Carlos Silva Addresses Rumors Of A&E And The CW’s Interest In TNA

TNA President Carlos Silva has provided a new update on the company’s ongoing search for a new media rights deal in the United States. In a new interview, Silva expressed optimism that a deal could be finalized by the fall of this year.

While speaking to Denice Salcedo, Silva confirmed that conversations with potential partners are going well, but he is remaining focused on getting a deal officially signed.

“It’s going great, but it’s only going to be great when we dot the I’s and cross the T’s,” Silva said. “Are there a lot of conversations going on? Yes. Are they going well? Yes. But I will tell you, like I tell my colleagues inside of TNA, it doesn’t matter until it’s done… I think as we get through August and into the fall, we’ll get a TV deal done.”

Silva’s comments come after a recent report from the Wrestling Observer named The CW and A&E as rumored potential landing spots for the promotion. When asked about those specific rumors by PWInsider, Silva stated that he “can’t really say anything about the rumors.” TNA’s weekly show, iMPACT!, currently airs on the Anthem-owned AXS TV in the United States.

TNA is negotiating for a new deal on the heels of one of its most talked-about pay-per-views in years. The recent Slammiversary event featured a major crossover with WWE’s NXT brand, which saw NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne win the TNA Knockouts World Title. The show also included a surprise appearance from WWE star and TNA legend, AJ Styles, events that have brought significant new attention to the TNA product.