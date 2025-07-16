TNA President Won’t Rule Out Taking Bumps On TV

Carlos Silva serves as the President of TNA Wrestling, but don’t count out seeing him get physical on screen. While speaking to My Mom’s Basement in a new interview, Silva was asked if he will join the litany of real-life owners who have taken bumps in the name of entertainment.

“Right now, the biggest part of the character I’ve been is, is being who I am, which is the president of TNA ringside supporting or doing whatever, whatever I need to do support. But I guess, you never say never with these things.”

If Silva does take bumps on TNA programming, he won’t be the first higher-up in wrestling to put their body on the line. Vince McMahon repeatedly took bumps while running WWE while Dixie Carter would take bumps on rare occasion in TNA. In 2024, AEW President Tony Khan was attacked by the Elite, adding his name to this unique list.

Silva joined TNA as the company’s president in 2024, months after the controversial termination of the popular Scott D’Amore. Whether Silva takes bumps or not, time will tell, but fans know to “never say never” in the world of pro wrestling.