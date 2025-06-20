Watch: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise TNA Debut

A former WWE star has made his TNA debut.

The anthem-owned-promotion has started giving sneak peak of upcoming Impact Wrestling TV episodes early on their TNA+ streaming service.

The June 26 episode of the show, which streamed on June 20, saw Mustafa Ali taking on Joh Skyler in a singles match. Skyler’s Order 4 partners Tasha Steelz and Jason Hotch, were at the ringside for this bout.

Ali picked up the victory over his opponent but he wasn’t done with just that. He picked up a chair but just as he was looking to use it, an unfamiliar music played.

Fellow 205 Live alumni Cedric Alexander then made his debut for the promotion. He confronted Ali and shared some words before Mustafa left the ring. Alexander then stood tall with the Order 4 members:

The former Hurt Business member was released from his WWE contract in February this year. Many expected him to reunite with the group managed by MVP in AEW.

The faction, also consisting of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, however, seems to have moved on without him, recently adding MJF as the newest member.

The possibility of Alexander joining the Tony Khan promotion down the line is always there, but right now it looks like the former Cruiserweight Champion is looking to forge a new path for himself.