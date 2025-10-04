Cedric Alexander’s TNA Contract Expiring at Bound for Glory

Cedric Alexander’s time with TNA Wrestling may be coming to an end, as his contract is set to expire imminently.

According to Fightful Select, Alexander has been working under a short-term deal that expires around the time of Bound for Glory, scheduled for October 12 at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. TNA sources indicate the promotion is hoping to re-sign the former WWE star and expects him to do so.

Alexander made his TNA debut on June 20 at an Impact TV taping, confronting Mustafa Ali. Since then, he’s competed in eight matches for the promotion and is scheduled to appear on Thursday’s Bound for Glory go-home show. However, he has not been announced for a match at the pay-per-view itself, though he could potentially appear in the annual Call Your Shot gauntlet match.

The situation is part of a broader roster evaluation period for TNA, as Fightful reported that several other contracts are expiring around the same timeframe. The company is actively working to renew those talents, with short-term contracts becoming increasingly common in the promotion.

Alexander’s WWE run concluded in February as part of talent cuts, and he expressed interest in joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW during a March interview. The Hurt Syndicate—consisting of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin—reunited in AEW in October 2024 after their Hurt Business run in WWE ended prematurely. MVP recently stated that while the group would love to bring Alexander in, they don’t handle AEW’s hiring decisions. The members want a reunion to happen, but it is not currently in the cards.