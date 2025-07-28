Chris Bey Sees The Ironic Side Of Injury, Grateful To Be Alive

Chris Bey took to social media to mark a significant milestone in his recovery journey, reflecting on breaking his neck nine months ago during a TNA event. Seeing the funny side to what was an incredibly scary and serious injury, Bey questioned if he was the first wrestler to break their neck off of a neckbreaker.

9 months ago today I broke my neck



Am I the first wrestler to break their neck on a neckbreaker?



Either way, grateful to be alive.



Love you all. ??? — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 28, 2025

The TNA Wrestling star’s candid post highlighted both the severity of his injury and his gratitude for surviving what could have been a career-ending or life-threatening incident. Bey’s injury occurred in October 2024, when he suffered the neck fracture during a neckbreaker maneuver.

The wrestling world has rallied behind Bey, a former TNA X-Division Champion, since his injury. In March of this year, a benefit event was held to raise funds for Bey, who not only appeared, but was able to walk. The following month, Bey made his first live appearance for TNA post-injury, where he reunited with ABC tag-team partner Ace Austin.

Bey’s recovery represents a remarkable comeback story in professional wrestling, where neck injuries are among the most serious concerns for performers. While questions remain regarding his future in the ring, Chris Bey’s post shows that this setback in his professional life hasn’t dampened his good-natured attitude.