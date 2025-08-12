Chris Bey Opens Up About Recovery Journey: ‘This Is The Rebuild’

Chris Bey has recently opened up about his ongoing recovery journey, sharing candid insights into the physical and mental challenges he has faced. In a heartfelt interview, Bey detailed the obstacles that have come with his rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of patience and perseverance during this critical phase of his career.

The “rebuild” phase, as Bey calls it, has been both daunting and inspiring. He spoke about the rigorous training regimen, the setbacks, and the small victories that have kept him motivated. Bey also highlighted the overwhelming support from fans, which has played a crucial role in his recovery process.

During the discussion, Bey touched on a variety of topics beyond his recovery. He mentioned his interactions with wrestling icon CM Punk, reflecting on the influence Punk has had on his mindset and approach to the business. Bey also spoke about up-and-coming talent Leon Slater, praising his work ethic and potential in the industry.

Looking back at his match history with Rich Swann, Bey recounted some of their most memorable encounters, noting the mutual respect and competitive spirit that define their rivalry. He also shared his thoughts on the evolution of TNA championship designs, expressing appreciation for the legacy and symbolism behind each belt.

On a lighter note, Bey revealed his go-to Waffle House order, giving fans a glimpse into his personal tastes outside the ring. The conversation showcased Bey’s multifaceted personality and his gratitude for the journey, both the struggles and the triumphs, that have shaped him as a performer and individual.