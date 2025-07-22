D-Von Dudley Says Team 3D vs The Hardys Will Be His Last Match

Wrestling legend D-Von Dudley became emotional discussing his surprise return to TNA for their 1000th episode of Impact, revealing he believes he has just one more match left in him – and it would have to be alongside the Hardy Boyz.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance at TNA’s milestone event was particularly meaningful given his health struggles following back surgery and a stroke. When he stepped into the ring and looked up, saying “Thank you,” it represented far more than just another wrestling moment.

“It was where I came from, the back surgery, the stroke, and to be able to come back and to be able to do that was just man, it was incredible. And I thank God,” D-Von explained on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight. “You didn’t think it was possible? No. I didn’t think anybody would give me another shot to do it.”

The reunion came together when Bubba Ray called about TNA’s historic 1000th episode. Initially, D-Von had reservations about performing the duo’s signature “What’s Up” spot from the top rope.

“I said, ‘I could do it, but I don’t want to do the what’s up.’ When you watch the match, I did it anyway,” he admitted with a laugh.

Despite his successful return, D-Von is realistic about his future in the ring. When asked how many more matches he might have left, his answer was definitive:

“I would say one more and that would be it.”

However, there’s a specific condition for that potential final match.

“If I was to do anything in the ring again, it would have to be with Matt and Jeff,” D-Von stated.

The trio’s history together during the attitude era’s legendary TLC matches makes them the only wrestlers D-Von would trust with his body for one final outing.

“Those are the only two I trust for my body on the line and to go there one more time,” he explained, noting that while he thinks Jeff Hardy “is out of his damn mind,” the bond between the three performers runs deep.

The emotional weight of his TNA return wasn’t lost on D-Von, who saw his family watching from ringside—including his young daughter witnessing something she never thought she’d see again.

“It was just such a rewarding feeling to be able to get back in that ring and to do it again because again, without the grace of God, I wouldn’t be here.”

This match will take place at TNA Bound For Glory 2025, when The Hardys battle Team 3-D for one last time.

Check out Chris Van Vliet’s full interview with tag team wrestling legend D-Von Dudley: