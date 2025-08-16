How Hulk Hogan’s Funeral Helped D-Von Dudley Bury The Hatchet

D-Von Dudley spent several years in TNA Wrestling under Dixie Carter’s leadership. While there were some issues between the two sides, they became a thing of the past during the funeral of Hulk Hogan.

Speaking on Duke Loves Rasslin, Dudley said the ceremony was bittersweet. While he was grateful to reconnect with many he’s worked with, he was sad that it took the death of a wrestling icon to put them in touch. For D-Von, the ceremony was his first face-to-face with Carter since his exit from TNA.

“We had said little things to each other here and there in texts and comments on posts about the kids and stuff. Other than that, we really hadn’t seen each other in a while.”

Dudley admitted that any hard feelings he once carried toward TNA had faded away. Instead of letting long-standing issues simmer, D-Von meeting Carter again gave him the closure he needed.

“The hard feelings that I might have had for the company during that time were all washed away, you know? It was the old regime that I had problems letting go of my feelings with.”

With a fresh mindset, D-Von can look back on his time working under Carter more favorably. Reuniting with her helped D-Von move on from what he felt was an unceremonious exit from TNA over a decade earlier.

“I was able to finally let go when I saw Dixie, and we talked, we laughed, we joked, and we said, you know, it shouldn’t take things like this to bring us together.”

D-Von will soon return to TNA Wrestling as he and Bubba will challenge the Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Titles. And when D-Von Dudley next steps foot in a TNA ring, he will do so without the bitterness of the past.



