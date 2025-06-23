TNA’s Elijah Was Robbed at WrestleCon in Las Vegas

TNA Wrestling’s Elijah has had a rough time as of late, as he is dealing with an injury suffered during a recent match for WWE NXT. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the wrestler was also the victim of theft during his last WrestleCon appearance.

On Keepin’ It 100, Konnan shared that Elijah was robbed at the convention which this year took place in Las Vegas for WrestleMania week. Only a single item was left on Elijah’s table as the thieves made off with everything else he planned to sell.

“Somebody stole his stuff—like the table, like everything. The only thing they didn’t take, I think, was his guitar. But all his other stuff, like his bag and everything, somebody took it, which is pretty crappy.”

Elijah suffered a torn triceps during the June 17, episode of WWE NXT. The injury occurred after delivering a double knee to the chest of his opponent, followed by a hard landing. He has since undergone successful surgery to repair the damage.

Now that he’s out of the ring, Elijah will be counting on convention appearances to help make money while he can’t wrestle, making this theft all the more disturbing. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish him a full and speedy recovery.