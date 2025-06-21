Eric Bischoff Calls TNA The ‘Sleeper’ In The Wrestling Industry, Warns AEW

Eric Bischoff offered high praise for TNA Wrestling on the latest 83 Weeks podcast, highlighting the promotion’s recent improvements and growing momentum.

He went as far as to call TNA the “sleeper” in the industry and issued a direct warning to AEW to pay attention. TNA and WWE have been in a working relationship where talent from both promotions appear on each other’s programming.

“The show’s really getting good… that show is getting much better. It’s gaining momentum, bigger crowds. It’s the sleeper. I think I said it here a couple of months ago, TNA is the sleeper in the wrestling industry,” Bischoff stated.

“If I was Tony Khan, I’d forget all about WWE and be looking closely at what’s coming up my back, because they’re coming. I’m really impressed… If they keep moving in the right direction, opportunities are going to come their way that’s going to catapult them to a much better position, because they’re doing the basics right. They’re doing the basics right, and the people are responding. So hats off.”