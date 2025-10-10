Final Card Set For TNA Bound For Glory

The final card has been locked in for TNA Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, which takes place this Sunday, October 12. A new championship match has been added to the “Countdown to Bound For Glory” pre-show, as the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay), will defend their championships in an immediate rematch against the former champions, Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance. The IInspiration captured the championships just last week on TNA Impact, and this pre-show encounter will be their first official defense.
The “Countdown to Bound For Glory” pre-show will stream for free on TNA’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms starting at 6:00 PM Eastern, with the main card beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern on pay-per-view and TNA+. The final card for TNA Bound for Glory is below:
- TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams (champion) vs. Mike Santana
- Tables Match for the TNA & NXT Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (champions) vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and Brother Devon)
- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (champion) vs. Indi Hartwell
- Hardcore War: Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Special Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Tasha Steelz) vs. The System (Eddie Edwards, Moose, Brian Myers, JDC, Alisha Edwards)
- TNA International Championship Match: Frankie Kazarian (champion) vs. Steve Maclin
- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater (champion) vs. Je’Von Evans
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller
- Countdown Pre-Show Match for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (champions) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance)