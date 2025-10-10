Final Card Set For TNA Bound For Glory

The final card has been locked in for TNA Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, which takes place this Sunday, October 12. A new championship match has been added to the “Countdown to Bound For Glory” pre-show, as the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay), will defend their championships in an immediate rematch against the former champions, Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance. The IInspiration captured the championships just last week on TNA Impact, and this pre-show encounter will be their first official defense.

The “Countdown to Bound For Glory” pre-show will stream for free on TNA’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms starting at 6:00 PM Eastern, with the main card beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern on pay-per-view and TNA+. The final card for TNA Bound for Glory is below: