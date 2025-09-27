Former WWE Star Is Officially Under Contract With TNA Wrestling

A new report from FightfulSelect.comhas confirmed the contract status of one of the top free agents in professional wrestling. According to the report, former WWE Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander is officially under contract with TNA Wrestling.

The news solidifies his position with the company, where he has been prominently featured for the past several months. While Alexander has been a regular on TNA programming since July, his official contract status was previously unconfirmed, as TNA has a history of utilizing both contracted and non-contracted talent on its shows.

Alexander became a highly sought-after free agent after his WWE contract expired in February of this year. He made his debut for TNA in July and was immediately inserted into a storyline in the X-Division.

For months, fans had speculated that Alexander might eventually join his former Hurt Business stablemates (MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin) in AEW, but the Fightful report notes that is not happening at this time, and his future is with TNA. The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

Last night at the TNA Victory Road special event, Alexander challenged Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship in one of the featured matches of the night.