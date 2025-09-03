Frankie Kazarian Talks New TNA TV Deal Prospects, Working Under Carlos Silva, Traci Brooks & Future

Age is just a number for Frankie Kazarian. The 48-year-old continues to compete at a high level for TNA Wrestling. A company the 28-year ring veteran began working for during its early days as part of the revolutionary X Division.

“I really don’t feel my age,” Kazarian said. “That’s the thing. I feel better than I did in my 20s…In addition to working hard, it’s about working smart. I think that’s why I’ve had the longevity I’ve had. I have a very strict regime in the gym. I’m very disciplined in terms of my diet and self limitations and always have been. “Consistancy is key. It’s a lifetime’s worth of work. Staying healthy is very important to me because of what I do because of the physical nature and violent nature of it. Other than a couple of surgeries many years ago, I’ve avoided many injuries. I feel better than I have any right to.”

After his time away from TNA, he dipped his toes back into the promotion back in 2022 before fully committing to his former longtime home in 2023. It was during that period Kazarian was caught up in the positive atmosphere and motivated roster. He felt momentum building to the point the multi-time champion wanted to be on the team.

“I saw they were on a good path because they had gone through some pretty rough times in the past. I was part of those rough times early on. I saw they were trending in the right direction,” Kazarian said. “…Since I’ve been back, call it coincidence,I don’t, but since I’ve jumped back in TNA we’ve trended upward in every metric. Right now the company is on fire. We’re selling out shows, breaking attendance records and coming to new towns. It’s really cool and exciting the same way it was exciting in the early Asylum days when we first got on Fox Sports [Net] and Spike TV, but it’s a different kind of excitement. We have this relationship with NXT that has garnered a lot of interest. The stuff we are doing on our own people are really into. It’s just a great time to be in this company.”

A contributing factor of TNA’s current success comes with its President Carlos Silva at the helm. The executive brings a wealth of sports experience to the table. His approach has been impactful in Kazarian’s eyes.

“Carlos is an outsider in terms of he didn’t come for the wrestling business, but he is certainly not a stranger to the sports industry and sports business,” he said. “I know Carlos is a very big advocate of live TV. He has been very aggressive about going out there and getting what he wants and saying things and making them happen. He stepped up as a true leader. He also will humble himself and will defer to things he may not know to others when it comes to pro wrestling. “Carlos has been very good for our company. My first boss here was Jerry Jarrett and Jeff Jarrett. Two of the smartest guys you’re going to get in pro wrestling. Jeff Jarrett, at the end of the day, he is the founder of this place and this is his vision. What Dixie [Carter] did can never be overlooked. I hope Dixie is going to get the respect she deserves one day. What Scott D’Amore did for this company. He held it down through some rough times and brought us from the dark place into the light. All those men and women have shared and should share in the success of TNA and what we’re doing right now.”

One goal TNA hopes to achieve is landing a bigger programming deal. Whether that be a streamer or traditional network, Kazarian remains hopeful and optimistic that this will come sooner rather than later.

“Everybody is, internally and management and roster alike, are focused on getting better distribution, more distribution, more eyes on our product. Especially, now that we are at our hottest,” he said. “Be it on streaming or a cable network, everybody is waiting with bated breath. It’s one of those things where it’s a matter of if, but when. I know Carlos and his team are working around the clock. “All of our management team are putting in the hours and time. That’s their job and our job is to entertain and bring the best wrestling you’re going to see. I really think it will happen. I would hope by the time Bound for Glory comes around or end of year we’d know more about that. I’m just a lowly wrestler, but I do talk to management quite often and we’re all on the same page and have that goal certainly in mind. I think we’re closer than we ever have been.”

When it comes to the future, Kazarian doesn’t have any intention of retiring from the ring any time soon. Though post active career he would be open to a behind the scenes role or even on commentary. At the same time, the dedicated father and husband hasn’t ruled out just fully riding off into the sunset “disappearing into the desert never to be heard from again.” The focus now is to continue his journey to achieving the one accolade that has escaped him, winning the TNA World Heavyweight Title.That and maybe making a match with his former TNA original AJ Styles a reality.

“I hope if we see AJ Styles, the person he sees across from him is Frankie Kazarian because it’s only fitting. There is nobody else that would make more sense than me and AJ doing it one more time in a TNA ring,” Kazarian said. “It would be very special. It would be very special to me. It would be very special to him. I know he is down. I know I am down. I know the fans want it. It’s just a matter of a few people signing off on it and making it happen. It would be a great full-circle moment for that to happen. For it to happen in a TNA ring would be very special.”

Outside of wrestling, Kazarian stays busy with his business ventures including American Rebel Cigars, which includes partner Cody Rhodes. He has a few “brothers of the leaf.” He named Eric Young as his cigar smoking buddy with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers rounding out the crew. Kazarian has managed to find a good work-life balance. Helping in that department is the fact his spouse is none other than OG TNA Knockout Traci Brooks, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

“We’ve been married 15 years. I couldn’t have done it without her. She is my rock,” Kazarian gushed. “She knows better than anybody what I go through because she has gone through it herself…She knows this business and is smart about this business and smart about people. She and my son are my entire support system. Putting up with me she should have a world title and be in the Hall of fame for that alone. It’s cool. Asking a ‘regular’ person to put up with our schedule and our incredibly wacky life is a big ask. To be with someone who knows the challenges you face has been just incredible. Whatever happens in pro wrestling, I’ll always be grateful for this business because it got me her and my son.”

TNA Wrestling airs 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV and TNA+.