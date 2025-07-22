Gia Miller Responds to Tessa Blanchard’s Attack At TNA Slammiversary

Gia Miller has now broken her silence following Tessa Blanchard’s vicious attack at TNA Slammiversary. Miller took to X and thanked everyone who reached out to check on her and apologized for not responding to everyone individually.

She assured everyone that she is okay but is not ready to discuss the incident publicly just yet. Miller added that TNA has given her time off to process what happened and to decide how she wants to move forward.

Miller was attacked by Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary, an action that has earned the controversial wrestler a ‘suspension’ from the company. TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella. As and when Blanchard will return remains to be seen, but Miller is focusing on herself after what transpired at Slammiversary.