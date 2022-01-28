Impact Results (1/27): PCO vs Chris Sabin

Impact Wrestling on 1/27 was the first show to air from the recent tapings in Fort Lauderdale. The tapings featured the Impact debut of the Guerrillas of Destiny.

Impact Results 1/27:

Jake Something defeated Chris Bey The iinspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated Kaleb with a K & Madison Rayne W. Morrissey defeated The Learning Tree in a handicap match. JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger PCO defeated Chris Sabin

Bullet Club Attack Jake Something & Mike Bailey

Jake Something picked up a victory over Chris Bey in this week’s opening contest. After the match, however, the Guerrillas of Destiny Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa hit the ring and attacked Something. “Speedball” Mike Bailey came out to make the save but Jay White came up behind him and gave him a suplex.

Tama and Tonga then sent a message to the Good Brothers into the camera. We haven’t seen those two teams come face to face since the NJPW USA show this summer.

Honor No More vs Team Impact Booked For No Surrender

.@ScottDAmore just made it official!



"You win, you stay! You lose don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!"



Honor No More VS IMPACT WRESTLING at No Surrender! pic.twitter.com/6q7v4lfGso — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 28, 2022

Vincent, PCO, and the OKC bought tickets and made their way to ringside. This led to a team of Impact babyfaces (Rhino, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Josh Alexander) coming out to the ring to prevent anymore invasions. Scott D’Amore came out and booked a 5-on-5 match for No Surrender with the stipulation that if Honor No More wins, they can remain in Impact. He also booked a match between Chris Sabin and PCO for later in the show. D’Amore noted that the Honor No More faction does not represent ROH like Jonathan Gresham does, they are in it for themselves.

Later in the show, D’Amore brings Honor No More to a backstage room that they can use as their locker room. There, they are visited by former ROH owner Cary Silkin, who says the group do not represent Ring of Honor.

The Iinspiration defeated Madison Rayne and Kaleb with a K

Tenille Dashwood was not able to make it to the tapings in Fort Lauderdale, so Kaleb with a K subbed for her in this match. Since Kaleb is not eligible to compete for the Knockouts tag team titles, the match was changed to a non-title bout. Lee ended up pinning Kaleb with a pinning combination to pick up the win for the Iinspiration.

Mickie James Gives State of the Knockouts Division Address

.@MickieJames is here to address the Knockouts just 48 hours before she makes history when she runs down the @WWE #RoyalRumble ramp as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/VnWcLzKn0t — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 28, 2022

James put over the division roster. She did refer to Deonna Purrazzo as “the worst person” she’s shared a ring with, which obviously the Virtuosa did not take too kindly to. Purrazzo had a few words for James before leaving the ring area.

James also spoke about taking part in the Royal Rumble on Saturday. She said she is honored and excited to walk into the Rumble as the Knockouts World Champion. Chelsea Green got in the ring and complimented James and listing off her accomplishments. Green said Mickie is going to win the Rumble and she wants the first title shot after she does. Tasha Steelz reacted to this with loud boos, since she’s scheduled to face James at No Surrender next month.

Steelz hit James with the Red X from Ultimate-X and a melee ensued between her & Savannah Evans against Green and James. It ended with Green and James throwing both of the heels out of the ring.

W. Morrissey Defeats The Learning Tree In Handicap Match

Brian Myers inducted multiple people into his Learning Tree in the back earlier in the show. Several of these wrestlers then took on W. Morrissey in a handicap match. Morrissey had little trouble with any of them. He squashed all of Myers’ new recruits and is building momentum on the road to his No Surrender title match with Moose.

After the match, Myers tried to attack Morrissey but Morrissey got the better of him. Then Moose attacked from behind. The Learning Tree got back involved but Morrissey fought them off before getting speared by Moose to end the segment.

JONAH Squashes Johnny Swinger

JONAH didn’t have any trouble at all with Johnny Swinger this week. He defeated him with his big tsunami splash off the top rope. American Top Team and AEW’s Dan Lambert was shown watching and applauding JONAH’s performance from the crowd.

After the match, JONAH looked to do more damage to Swinger when the members of Decay came to the ring. They had a bit of a staredown with JONAH as he went to the back.

PCO Defeats Chris Sabin

.@PCOisNotHuman & Honor No More are here and ready to do battle with @SuperChrisSabin in our main event!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FurT6rhAL7 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 28, 2022

The night’s main event saw Honor No More’s PCO take on Chris Sabin in singles action. Sabin looked as though he had PCO where he wanted him, but PCO thwarted the Cradle Shock. Sabin then had to fight off the members of Honor No More at ringside but Bennett managed to knock him off the top ropes while Maria had the ref distracted. PCO then delivered a full nelson slam and got the pin.

After the match, Honor No More attacked Sabin but Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Rhino and Rich Swann made the save. Alexander put Vincent in the ankle lock until Honor No More pulled their stablemate to safety as the show came to a close.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week:

Digital Media Championship

Jordynne Grace (c) vs Matt Cardona

Jordynne Grace (c) vs Matt Cardona Jonathan Gresham vs Steve Maclin (traditional rules, not Pure rules)

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Mike Bailey, & Jake Something vs Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)

No Surrender (February 19th)