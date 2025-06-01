Indi Hartwell Signs With Paragon Talent Group After TNA Move

TNA Wrestling’s Indi Hartwell is the latest name in wrestling to sign with Paragon, signalling her intent to explore opportunities out of the ring. On X, Hartwell shared a bikini photo and told fans “the wait is over” while encouraging them to check her bio. While this appeared to be a sign that Hartwell had joined OnlyFans or a similar service, her bio shared her booking information as an official part of Paragon Talent Group.

Hartwell is by no means the only notable name in wrestling to be part of Paragon. The agency, run by WWE alum Dean ‘Mojo Rawley’ Muhtadi, represents notable names including Mercedes Moné, Nia Jax, Miro, Ric Flair, Naomi, and Darby Allin, among others.

Hartwell was released from WWE in 2024, though due to a pre-taped SmackDown, competed on TV for one match after her release. Now, she is part of TNA Wrestling, where the former NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team Champion hopes to leave her mark as a Knockout.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Indi Hartwell and her roles both in and outside of the squared circle.