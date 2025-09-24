TNA’s Masha Slamovich Investigated After Domestic Abuse Allegations

An investigation has begun after accusations of domestic abuse were made against TNA Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich. On Tuesday, September 23, a friend of AKIRA, an independent wrestler and former partner of Slamovich, shared screenshots alleged to be between the ex-couple.

Masha is an abusive piece of shit who feels entitled to everything including a Ribera Jacket.



Anyways enjoy some of her abusive text messageshttps://t.co/eIGZVJRRuo https://t.co/clCVuVhsNL pic.twitter.com/JTP40nrf8h — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025

These messages have yet to be independently verified. In a statement to Sports Illustrated, TNA Wrestling shared:

“We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation.”

On X, Akira shared a lengthy statement, stating that he “Kinda wanna throw up, kindwa want to go away forever.” Akira’s post discussed a toxic relationship with somebody but stopped short of using Slamovich’s name.

I woke up to this and people asking me if I was okay. Kinda wanna throw up, kinda want to go away forever.



My friend held back for months because I asked her to, and I would have never said anything. I still really don’t want to. I didn’t want to lash out in anger, because I… — PSYCHO SAMURAI (@theakiraway) September 23, 2025

Slamovich has not publicly responded at this time. Masha signed with TNA in 2021 and is set to challenge Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance at TNA Victory Road on September 27.