TNA’s Masha Slamovich Investigated After Domestic Abuse Allegations

An investigation has begun after accusations of domestic abuse were made against TNA Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich. On Tuesday, September 23, a friend of AKIRA, an independent wrestler and former partner of Slamovich, shared screenshots alleged to be between the ex-couple.
These messages have yet to be independently verified. In a statement to Sports Illustrated, TNA Wrestling shared:
“We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation.”
On X, Akira shared a lengthy statement, stating that he “Kinda wanna throw up, kindwa want to go away forever.” Akira’s post discussed a toxic relationship with somebody but stopped short of using Slamovich’s name.
Slamovich has not publicly responded at this time. Masha signed with TNA in 2021 and is set to challenge Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance at TNA Victory Road on September 27.