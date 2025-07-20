Jacy Jayne Becomes Double Champion With TNA Knockouts Title Win

TNA’s Slammiversary 2025 lit up the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York and saw another WWE NXT Superstar capture gold from TNA Wrestling. In one of the most stacked matches, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne battled TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich in a historic champion-vs-champion clash.

In the closing moments, Slamovich’s Requiem was countered, leading to a series of roll-up near falls. Jayne ultimately connected with a Rolling Encore to secure the win and become a double champion. Jayne is the second NXT Superstar to win gold in the WWE-TNA partnership, following on from reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

Jayne’s win begs the question as to when, if ever, TNA will win gold from an NXT talent, as some believe this partnership has been one-sided so far. Whatever comes next, Jayne, who was flanked by Fatal Influence at Slammiversary, now has two titles in her possession.