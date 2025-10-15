Jeff Hardy: I Didn’t Think I’d Live To See 2025

Jeff Hardy is immensely grateful to be able to compete in 2025, a year that for a time, the former WWE World Champion thought he’d never see. When The Hardys sat down with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, Matt shared what had changed the most for the brothers in the ring.

“The biggest difference between then and now is Father Time. The amount of abuse we’ve put our bodies through.”

Jeff then shared his somber reasoning, that he felt that he would not live to see 2025. Hardy explained his belief, sharing that the action and bumps he took in the early 2000s left him contemplating his own mortality.

“Tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d be alive in 2025… It was madness back in the early 2000s.”

Not only are the brothers alive in 2025, but the veterans are thriving. Matt and Jeff recently captured the House of Glory Tag Team Titles, kicking off their fourth current tag title reign. At TNA Bound for Glory, the Hardys retained the WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Titles against Team 3D, in what is believed to be the final match of Bully Ray and Devon.

Jeff’s fears about his mortality stemmed from his work in the ring, and he did not reference his past issues with substance abuse. Nevertheless, both Hardy Boys are grateful that they can still entertain fans worldwide in 2025.