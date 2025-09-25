Jeff Hardy: “To Be the NXT Champions Is On My List Of Things To Accomplish”

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy has revealed that he has a new and surprising goal he wants to accomplish before his legendary career comes to an end: winning the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of professional wrestling, having won championships in nearly every major promotion they have competed in.

The NXT Tag Team Championship is one of the few major accolades that has eluded the brothers, and with the current crossover partnership between TNA and WWE, Hardy’s goal is a realistic and exciting possibility.

During a recent appearance on the “I Love Wrestling Podcast,” the multi-time world champion discussed how he had been thinking about appearing in NXT long before it actually happened as part of the TNA partnership. He then stated that capturing the brand’s tag team championships is now on his list of final career accomplishments.

“Over a year ago, if not two years ago, I kinda was meditating and manifesting the thought of us showing up in NXT, and sure enough, that eventually happened. Definitely for me, to be the NXT Champions is on my list of things to accomplish.”

The Hardy Boyz, who are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, have made several appearances on NXT programming in recent months as part of the cross-promotional storyline.