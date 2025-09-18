Joe Hendry Being “Phased Out” Of TNA Ahead Of Full-Time WWE Move

It appears that Joe Hendry’s memorable run as a crossover star between TNA Wrestling and WWE is heading towards its next logical step. A new report from Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI indicates that Hendry, who is still under contract with TNA, is in the process of being “largely phased out” of their programming as he becomes more integrated into WWE television.

The move has been expected for some time, as Hendry has made numerous high-profile appearances for WWE throughout 2025, all while being a top star for TNA. His viral “I Believe in Joe Hendry” theme song has made him one of the most popular acts in wrestling, and it seems WWE is ready to make him an exclusive part of their roster.

According to the report, the internal expectation within both companies is that he will officially be with WWE on a full-time basis by the start of next year. “Multiple WWE and TNA sources tell The Takedown on SI that Hendry is in the process of being largely phased out of TNA programming and integrated more into WWE TV. The internal expectation across people in both companies is that he will be WWE-bound on a full-time basis by the beginning of 2026.”

The report clarifies that this does not mean his time in TNA is completely over, but that the focus will be shifting to his NXT run.“This is not to say TNA will not use Hendry on TV in the future, but The Takedown was told fans should expect to see him more prominently on NXT.”

Hendry’s 2025 has been historic, featuring an entry in the Royal Rumble and a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania, all while holding the TNA World Championship for four months. On this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT Homecoming, WWE legend Bobby Roode appeared in a segment with Hendry, encouraging him to set his sights on the NXT Championship.