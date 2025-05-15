Joe Hendry Returns Home to Support Hearts at Tynecastle

Say his name and he appears. Well, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recently showed up at the Edinburgh’s Tynecastle stadium on Wednesday, May 14th.

Joe Hendry returned to his hometown and cheered on for Heart of Midlothian FC in their match against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. He appeared during half-time and came out to his iconic entrance music.

Joe Hendry also joined in for an on-pitch interview and revealed that his family is a lifelong Hearts fans. The Scotsman then said that the Edinburgh-based club would win the big one, similar to his TNA title victory in January. Hendry had a great time watching the clash as Heart of Midlothian FC indeed won the game with 2-1 score.

Hendry surprised fans last month when he turned up to answer Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Though he faced ‘The Viper’ in a losing effort, he had his WrestleMania moment. The appearance in Edinburgh marks his first apperance in his hometown after WrestleMania 41.

In March, he also competed in the city for Discovery Wrestling’s Year 10 event. At the show, he defeated Man Like DeReiss. He is currently in a feud with NXT’s Trick Williams and has been making regular appearances on NXT alongside TNA Wrestling.

We were delighted to welcome wrestling superstar and world champion @joehendry to Tynecastle Park last night ??@ThisIsTNA ? @WWE pic.twitter.com/cjP1QEbg7c — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) May 15, 2025